Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.16 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$55.35 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$78.44. The stock has a market cap of C$15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

