Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. Cut by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CSFB raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.92.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

PPL stock opened at C$41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$39.70 and a one year high of C$49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.93.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.