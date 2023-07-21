Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.8 %

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CSFB downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.50.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.35 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.