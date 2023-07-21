Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million.
TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$13.35 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.
TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.33%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
