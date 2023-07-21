Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Grows By 5.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $76.01 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.38.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

