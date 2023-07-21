LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGVCW. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGVCW opened at $0.08 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

