KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KWE opened at $2.12 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.49. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 815.01% and a negative return on equity of 251.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWE. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market.

Featured Articles

