Desjardins Weighs in on Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.43.

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$69.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 49.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

