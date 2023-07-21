Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $90.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.33.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

