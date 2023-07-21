Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for NFI Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

NFI opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$848.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

