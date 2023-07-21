Lundin Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of LUG opened at C$18.50 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.98%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

