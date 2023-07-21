Brokers Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

TRP stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.80%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

