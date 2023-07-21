Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americas Silver Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

