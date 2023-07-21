Brokers Set Expectations for Victoria Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$96.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.