Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp Issued By Desjardins (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

