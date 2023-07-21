nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Update

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 879,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in nLIGHT by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LASR. CL King began coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

