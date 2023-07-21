AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 954 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

