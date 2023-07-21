SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after purchasing an additional 908,280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after purchasing an additional 274,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after buying an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPEM stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.