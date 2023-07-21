AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 101 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

