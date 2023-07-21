AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,041 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0496 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

