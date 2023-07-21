AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 407 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 205.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $245.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.03. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.