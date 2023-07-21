AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 595,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.6 %

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.09.

EL stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.05 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.