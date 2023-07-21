Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,111,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 358,991 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.