ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $676.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

