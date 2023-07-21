AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 722 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

