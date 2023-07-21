Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.21.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

