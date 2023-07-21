Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,562 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,831,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HEQT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

