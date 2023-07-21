Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5,985.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 359,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after buying an additional 116,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,133,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,863,000.

NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

