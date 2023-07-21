Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,787,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

Samsara Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.06 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.