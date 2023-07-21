Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,391,851.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $745,606.54.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $398,934.51.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

