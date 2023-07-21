BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman Sells 2,079 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BLK opened at $750.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $687.04 and its 200 day moving average is $690.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
