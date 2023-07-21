Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CRM opened at $228.11 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

