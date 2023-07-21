ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal Sells 13,262 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ajei Gopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.58.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

