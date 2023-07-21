Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Phillips 66 by 16.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

