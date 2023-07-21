Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,734 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 538,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,782,000 after buying an additional 52,113 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 123,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.