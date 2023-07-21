Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $176.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.19. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.