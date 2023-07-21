Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

