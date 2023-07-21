AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

