Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.