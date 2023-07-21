AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $96,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.