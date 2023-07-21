AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 170 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $156.36 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $97.76 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $421,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.



