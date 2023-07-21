Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.28.

BX stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

