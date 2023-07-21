AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 212 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $198.86 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

