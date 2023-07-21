AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average is $207.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.