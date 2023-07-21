AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $197.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.