AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

