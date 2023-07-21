Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $506.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $533.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

