Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 13,328 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
