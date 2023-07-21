Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Stock Up 1.6 %

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

