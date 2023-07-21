Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8,920.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

