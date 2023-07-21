AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $114,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBTG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBTG stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

